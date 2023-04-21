Gamba Osaka vs Yokohama Prediction and Betting Tips | April 23, 2023 

Gamba Osaka and Yokohama battle for three points in a J League matchday nine fixture on Sunday (April 22).

The hosts are coming off a 1-0 defeat at FC Tokyo last weekend. Koki Tsukagawa's 74th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two teams. Yokohama, meanwhile, fell to a 2-0 defeat against Nagoya Grampus at home. Ryoga Kida scored an 11-minute brace.

The defeat left them rooted to the bottom of the standings, having garnered just two points from eight games. Gamba, meanwhile, sit in 16th spot with six points, making Sunday's clash a relegation six-pointer.

Gamba Osaka vs Yokohama Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 11th meeting between the two sides. Gamba lead 6-1.

Their most recent meeting in August 2021 saw Yokohama win 3-1 at home.

Yokohama are on a 12-game winless streak, losing ten.

Gamba are on a four-game unbeaten streak at home across competitions, winning twice.

Gamba have scored at least twice n four of their last five meetings with Yokohama.

Gamba Osaka vs Yokohama Prediction

Yokohama have struggled to get going since their return to the top flight and are still seeking their first win of the campaign. They will attempt to get maximum points against Gamba to avoid falling off the pace in their quest for survival.

Gamba, meanwhile, have not been consistent but will fancy their chances of getting maximum points against the basement side. Gamba also have a positive record against Yokohama, although they lost their most recent meeting.

The hosts should claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Gamba Osaka 2-1 Yokohama

Gamba Osaka vs Yokohama Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Gamba to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Gamba to win both halves

