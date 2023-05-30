Gambia U20 vs Uruguay U20 Prediction and Betting Tips | June 1st 2023

Gambia U20 will lock horns against Uruguay U20 at the Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades in the round of 16 of the FIFA U20 World Cup on Thursday.

Gambia topped Group F, winning two of their three games. They played a goalless draw in the final match of the group stage to finish as one of the six teams to go unbeaten in the group stage of the competition. They have qualified for just the second time in the competition.

They made it to the round of 16 in their maiden appearance in 2007 and will look to make it to the next stage this time.

Uruguay U20 finished second in Group E behind England to qualify for the knockout round for the 13th time. They sealed their second place in the Group E table with a 1-0 win over Tunisia in their final game. Franco González scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot in injury time to grab a last-gasp winner.

Gambia U20 vs Uruguay U20 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first competitive meeting between the two teams.

Uruguay outscored Gambia 7-4 in the three group-stage games. Gambia had the better defensive record, conceding two goals while Uruguay had conceded thrice.

Gambia have suffered just one defeat in their last nine games in all competitions, they have recorded seven wins in that period, with just one game ending in a draw. They have kept six clean sheets in that period as well.

Uruguay have suffered just a couple of defeats in their last 12 games in all competitions and have recorded nine wins in that period.

Gambia U20 vs Uruguay U20 Prediction

The Young Scorpions enjoyed an unbeaten run in the group stage, Uruguay, meanwhile, have suffered one defeat. They won their other two games while keeping clean sheets.

Uruguay have more experience in the World Cup, which comes in handy in these competitions. They have scored more than three goals in two of their three games and are expected to continue their goalscoring form in this match.

While Gambia have been impressive in the competition thus far, their inexperience might be their undoing. We expect the game to be contested closely, but Uruguay should come out on top.

Prediction: Gambia U20 1-2 Uruguay U20

Gambia U20 vs Uruguay U20 Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Uruguay to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

