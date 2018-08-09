Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Gareca extends Peru contract

Omnisport
NEWS
News
34   //    09 Aug 2018, 01:33 IST
ricardogareca-cropped
Peru head coach Ricardo Gareca

Ricardo Gareca paid tribute to the belief of the Peru players after he signed a new three-year deal to remain as head coach of the national team.

The 60-year-old, who took the job in February 2015, led Peru to their first World Cup finals in 36 years and his players performed well despite their exit from the competition at the group stage, beating Australia 2-0 in their final match.

Gareca's new contract ensures he will have the opportunity to attempt to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and the Argentine has been offered an extension of an additional year should he succeed.

"We want to thank the Peruvian Football Federation for trusting us again," Gareca told reporters. "We are happy to extend the link for three more years with the possibility of extending for one more year in case the classification is achieved.

"What we like, essentially, is the reliability that the Peruvian players have. Players are convinced of the potential that Peru has.

"Representing Peru has to engage everyone, it has to be something carried out with dignity. But this does not depend on one person."

Omnisport
NEWS
Peru boss Gareca welcomes Eriksen threat
RELATED STORY
Gareca: My Peru future? I'll give an answer soon
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: When Peru coach Ricardo Gareca scored the...
RELATED STORY
Peru boss Gareca not a fan of 'novelty' VAR
RELATED STORY
Peru to focus on good finish after Farfan injury scare
RELATED STORY
Peru coach says Guerrero fit for World Cup, ready to play
RELATED STORY
France defense excels in 1-0 victory over Peru in Group C
RELATED STORY
Australia 0-2 Peru: 5 Talking Points, World Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
Australia eliminated, Peru leaves World Cup on high note
RELATED STORY
Schmeichel, Poulsen lead Denmark past Peru 1-0 at World Cup
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us