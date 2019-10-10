×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Gareth Bale playing with anger

Omnisport
NEWS
News
96   //    10 Oct 2019, 08:04 IST
GarethBale-cropped
Wales and Real Madrid star Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale admitted to playing with "anger" amid uncertainty over his Real Madrid future heading into Wales' Euro 2020 qualifier.

Zinedine Zidane told Bale he was free to leave during the transfer window, however, the Wales star remained in Madrid to force his way into the team.

Bale has scored two goals and supplied two assists in LaLiga this term, though there has been reports claiming the 30-year-old wants to depart the Spanish capital at season's end.

Speaking ahead of Thursday's qualifier against Slovakia, Bale said: "You play with a lot of emotion. Anger comes into it of course, but I haven't got anything to clear my mind about.

"I try and give my best whether here [with Wales] or in Madrid and I will continue to do that."

Wales manager Ryan Giggs added: "I think now, looking from the outside, things have improved. The way that he's playing - which is all that footballers want to do, they want to play, they want to get minutes, they want to do well - I've always said he's at a fantastic club.

"Of course, it would have unsettled him because it was apparently very close for him going.

"But things might have changed. Things do change quite quickly in football and now he's playing, he's loved, he's happy, and I expect him to carry on doing what he's doing for Real Madrid.

Advertisement

"If Gareth Bale is at your club and he's training well and he gets the chance to play, he's always going to keep you interested because he can turn a game on its head, he can score goals and he's such an asset.

"So I'm not surprised in that respect. I was surprised with what happened in the summer - I think everyone from the outside thought it was a bit strange, but it seems like everything has gone a bit quiet now.

"I think that's all you ask for - for players to be in good form for their clubs and then take it into the international arena."

Wales head to Trnava fourth in Group E in Euro 2020 qualifying, four points adrift of leaders Croatia and three behind second-placed Slovakia.

Tags:
Real Madrid CF Football
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
European Qualifiers
Tomorrow RUS SCO 12:15 AM Russia vs Scotland
12 Oct UKR LIT 12:15 AM Ukraine vs Lithuania
12 Oct MON BUL 12:15 AM Montenegro vs Bulgaria
12 Oct CZE ENG 12:15 AM Czech Republic vs England
12 Oct POR LUX 12:15 AM Portugal vs Luxembourg
International Friendlies 2019
FT BAH AZE
2 - 3
 Bahrain vs Azerbaijan
12 Oct URU PER 04:30 AM Uruguay vs Peru
12 Oct GUI COM TBD Guinea vs Comoros
12 Oct COL CHI 09:30 PM Colombia vs Chile
12 Oct TUN CAM 10:30 PM Tunisia vs Cameroon
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
European Qualifiers
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2019
Bundesliga 2019-20
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us