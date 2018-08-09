Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Gareth Bale: Will the Welshman unleash his full power this time around?

Rittik Mondal
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
198   //    09 Aug 2018, 04:46 IST

Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final
Expectations are sky high for the Wales international

Gareth Bale has established himself as one of the greatest talents of his generation. Having burst onto the scene as a prodigious youngster in the Championship, Bale has never done things the easy way and has had plenty of doubters too. Add to that a long list of troublesome injuries that have haunted him throughout his career to date, it's far from ideal.

Having joined Real Madrid for a then world-record transfer fee from Tottenham in 2013, Bale never really came close to the high standards set by Cristiano Ronaldo. From being regularly sidelined through injuries to sudden inconsistency, he could only show glimpses of the ability which persuaded Los Blancos into breaking the transfer record for the second time in less than five years for his signature. 

"I am not sure there is ever a good time to leave a club where I felt settled and was playing the best football of my career to date," Bale said after completing his Real move. 

Things took a dramatic u-turn though as Ronaldo finally decided to pursue a new challenge at Serie A champions Juventus this summer. His departure was somewhat of a shock, despite being 33, he remained the club's most influential player and speculation surrounding his future had been ever-present in recent seasons - though nothing had materialised.

Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final
Bale and Ronaldo during their last match as teammates - last season's Champions League Final

Until now. It's clear that Real need a new talisman to fire them forward with silverware up for grabs, which is where Bale comes in. He reportedly failed to earn Zinedine Zidane's trust prior to the Frenchman's shock departure in June, while Cristiano's absence was always going to send shockwaves across the club's landscape, not least in attack where he thrived on a consistent basis. 

Time to shine as Ronaldo's immediate successor

Now though, is Bale's time. The upcoming task is far from an easy one, as new boss Julen Lopetegui has failed to make any attacking acquisitions and the squad themselves are learning to play under a different system with varying ideals under the Spaniard's guidance. 

But with the likes of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Isco and Marco Asensio, it's obvious they must provide the proper service into Bale in key attacking areas. He has proven his worth to Real in defining moments previously, such as the 2014 Copa del Rey final win over Barcelona - where he left defender Marc Bartra in his wake - despite being behind him - before capping an excellent solo run with a late finish.

Real Madrid v Barcelona - Copa del Rey Final
Bale netted an excellent individual goal to sink Barcelona late on in the Copa del Rey Final

It was Bale's game-breaking goal which deflated city rivals Atletico in the 2014 Champions League final, while the Welshman's historic moment will undoubtedly be his Man of the Match display off the substitutes' bench back in May, four years on. 

With the scores deadlocked at 1-1 against Liverpool, Bale netted a strike from range and one of the tournament's most spectacular goals to sink Jurgen Klopp's plucky Reds while securing Real's third successive Champions League triumph and his fourth winners medal of Europe's elite club competition in the process. The main question remains, will he unleash his full potential this time around without Ronaldo lurking? 

