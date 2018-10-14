×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Gareth gives players more input - Henderson explains Southgate, Klopp contrast

Omnisport
NEWS
News
49   //    14 Oct 2018, 21:15 IST
Jordan Henderson and Gareth Southgate - cropped
Jordan Henderson and England manager Gareth Southgate.

England midfielder Jordan Henderson says Gareth Southgate's empowering of players as decision-makers differs greatly from Jurgen Klopp's approach at Liverpool.

Henderson, 28, played the full match as England registered their first Nations League point in Friday's scoreless draw away to Croatia.

The Liverpool skipper has been a central figure throughout the two-year tenure of the famously level-headed former Middlesbrough manager, starting all but two matches at the World Cup.

His involvement against Croatia in Rijeka came despite a slightly reduced role at Anfield, where Henderson admits he is accustomed to less off-field responsibility.

"Gareth gives more ownership to the players as a group," the 47-cap international told reporters.

"He wants the players to have their own input and speak up for themselves in meetings, to show leadership on and off the field.

"At Liverpool Jurgen pretty much does everything and we follow him. Of course we've still got leaders at Liverpool who implement his message, but more often than not we listen and then just do what he says.

"Two totally opposite approaches, if you like, but since Gareth has come into the England set-up it has been different and we have all embraced his ideas as a team.

"I think the group has become a lot stronger and more together in the last couple of years. The manager has had a really positive impact and all the players have a fantastic relationship with him.

"If you ask any of the England players I'm sure they will say they can speak to the manager about anything."

Henderson, who recently signed a long-term contract extension with Liverpool, will hope for another start when Southgate's side visit Spain in their penultimate Nations League fixture on Monday.

Topics you might be interested in:
Liverpool Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Can Liverpool trust Jordan Henderson?
RELATED STORY
Klopp hails 'brilliant' Henderson
RELATED STORY
Klopp: Henderson key despite Fabinho, Keita signings
RELATED STORY
4 Liverpool players who have successfully changed their...
RELATED STORY
Klopp rejects Henderson's plea to return early to...
RELATED STORY
Jurgen Klopp vs Pep Guardiola - Comparing the two top...
RELATED STORY
Henderson: England and Liverpool have missed Lallana
RELATED STORY
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp calls UEFA Nations League...
RELATED STORY
Southgate wanted Lallana in World Cup squad
RELATED STORY
Jurgen Klopp and building a dynasty at Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
African Cup of Nations
FT CON ZIM
1 - 2
 Congo DR vs Zimbabwe
16 Oct SUD SEN 11:00 PM Sudan vs Senegal
16 Oct LIB NIG 11:30 PM Libya vs Nigeria
16 Oct LIB CON 11:30 PM Liberia vs Congo
International Friendlies 2018
16 Oct CRO JOR 12:15 AM Croatia vs Jordan
16 Oct IND HON 03:00 PM Indonesia vs Hong Kong
16 Oct BAH PAL 03:30 PM Bahrain vs Palestine
16 Oct JAP URU 04:05 PM Japan vs Uruguay
16 Oct KOR PAN 04:30 PM Korea Republic vs Panama
16 Oct UAE VEN 09:30 PM UAE vs Venezuela
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us