Gary Neville responds to whether he will join David Beckham at Inter Miami after Lionel Messi signing 

Garry Neville was recently asked whether he would join Lionel Messi and David Beckham to work with Inter Miami. The Manchester United legend doesn't see that happening.

Messi recently announced that he will join Inter Miami as a free agent after his Paris Saint-Germain contract expires on June 30. The club, however, are without a coach at the moment.

Gary Neville's younger brother, Phil Neville, was recently sacked by the club. Inter Miami are currently languishing in the bottom spot of the Eastern Conference MLS table. Hence, Neville was asked whether he will cross the Atlantic to work with David Beckham and Lionel Messi to help the club rise.

The former full-back told The Guardian:

“I don’t think so. I’m too embedded in Greater Manchester. I love it here. It’s where my businesses are and where my life’s been. I want to give back to this place and be part of this brilliant community.”

David Beckham recently sent Lionel Messi a birthday message

Lionel Messi celebrated his 36th birthday on July 24. Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham sent a message to the Argentine on his special day. Beckham wrote on his Instagram story:

"Happy birthday my friend. Special year ahead."

Messi's move to the MLS marks exciting times ahead for US Soccer. Legends like Thierry Henry, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, and more have previously played in the MLS. Messi's arrival could further catapault the MLS' popularity.

With the US hosting the 2024 Copa America and also the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Messi could serve as a brand ambassador for both the tournaments. Fans are also buzzed to see the Argentine don the colors of Inter Miami.

The move to MLS marked the end of Messi's time in European football, at least for now. He had a glorious stint for clubs like PSG and Barcelona. Messi leaves the continent as the top scorer of top five European leagues (495).

Poll : 0 votes