Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Gattuso calls for killer instinct after Milan's third successive draw

Omnisport
NEWS
News
19   //    28 Sep 2018, 04:30 IST
Gennaro Gattuso - cropped
AC Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso.

Gennaro Gattuso demanded AC Milan become more ruthless following another frustrating point in Serie A, this time against Empoli.

Alessio Romagnoli's poor turnover in defence led to the concession of a late penalty that allowed promoted Empoli to snatch a 1-1 draw on Thursday.

Lucas Biglia had opened the scoring in just the 10th minute, but his foul in attempting to atone for Romagnoli's mistake means the Rossoneri have now squandered seven points from winning positions.

Milan head coach Gattuso refused to single out Romagnoli for criticism, instead expressing frustration with a collective lack of killer instinct.

"At the moment we cannot say we are a great team. A great team is more clinical and solid," he told Sky Sport Italy.

"We are talking about another unlucky outcome again. We have to improve our finishing, because we are struggling.

"I have nothing to say to Romagnoli. If I say something to him, then I have to say something to those who had several chances to score.

"Mistakes can happen, but we must grow and whittle down them down as much as possible."

Ex-Roma man Romagnoli apologised to the club's fans for his part in the failure to secure three points.

"I'm disappointed because I made a mistake and I take full responsibility for it," the 23-year-old said.

"Without my mistake it would have been a different game, but now we have to keep working without listening to anyone and staying united."

Milan's hopes of putting the match beyond Empoli's reach were hampered by Gonzalo Higuain's absence with a muscle problem.

The striker will be monitored ahead of a possible return away to Sassuolo on Sunday.

Omnisport
NEWS
AC Milan embarrassing against Cagliari, blasts Gattuso
RELATED STORY
Gattuso: No alibis for two-faced AC Milan
RELATED STORY
Milan must respect opponents – Gattuso not...
RELATED STORY
Gattuso wary of wounded Atalanta as Higuain receives...
RELATED STORY
Gattuso: Higuain a doubt for Empoli-AC Milan
RELATED STORY
Gattuso urges Higuain to be less predictable with his...
RELATED STORY
Cutrone venom impresses Gattuso after leaving Roma stung
RELATED STORY
Gattuso wary of Dzeko threat
RELATED STORY
Milan falters again with 1-1 draw at Empoli
RELATED STORY
Gattuso unsure of Bonucci future
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us