Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Gattuso receives assurances over AC Milan job

Omnisport
NEWS
News
44   //    24 Aug 2018, 22:02 IST
Gennaro Gattuso - cropped
AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso

AC Milan's hierarchy have offered Gennaro Gattuso assurances over his future amid suggestions the Serie A club could be looking to replace their manager.

Milan have undergone change both on and off the pitch prior to beginning their Serie A campaign and there were rumours Gattuso could be axed in favour of Antonio Conte following his exit from Chelsea.

However, Gordon Singer, who is part of the management committee with current owners Elliott Management, has spoken to Gattuso and urged him to ignore the speculation in the press.

"When I met Gordon Singer he told me not to listen to what the press was writing about me in the past month and a half - that the club believed in me and to keep working hard," Gattuso said at his press conference on Friday.

"We discussed signing some new players, and we managed to do so, and to improve last campaign's sixth place. Improvement was the keyword."

One of those recruits was Gonzalo Higuain, though his arrival from Juventus in a swap deal eventually led to Andre Silva's departure for Sevilla.

Silva scored just twice in the league in his only campaign with Milan but grabbed a hat-trick on his debut for his new club, and Gattuso admitted he would have liked to have retained the Portuguese striker.

"We wanted to keep Andre Silva, both the club and I didn't want to sell him but he wanted to leave at all costs, and when a player wants to go you can't go against his will," Gattuso added.

"Higuain has always been on top of the list of the players we wanted to sign."

Gattuso's side face Napoli in their first league game of the season on Saturday and Alessio Romagnoli appears set to captain the side following previous skipper Leonardo Bonucci's return to Juventus.

Omnisport
NEWS
Ancelotti more than a coach to me - Gattuso
RELATED STORY
Nobody says no to AC Milan - Gattuso
RELATED STORY
Silva must do more to earn AC Milan future, says Gattuso
RELATED STORY
Reports: AC Milan have bid accepted for Chelsea target
RELATED STORY
Gattuso hails AC Milan's Europa return
RELATED STORY
Manchester United vs AC Milan – International Champions...
RELATED STORY
Leonardo backs Milan boss Gattuso amid Conte links
RELATED STORY
Chelsea flop Bakayoko moves to AC Milan on loan
RELATED STORY
AC Milan send Locatelli on loan to Sassuolo
RELATED STORY
Gattuso hopes Bonucci remains at Milan
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us