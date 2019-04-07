×
Gattuso rues Milan mistakes in Juventus defeat

Omnisport
NEWS
News
30   //    07 Apr 2019, 01:42 IST
GennaroGattuso - cropped
Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso

Gennaro Gattuso hailed AC Milan's performance at Juventus but felt his side were at fault as they let a 1-0 lead slip to lose to the champions at Allianz Stadium.

Milan led at the break through Krzysztof Piatek's 21st Serie A goal of the season, but Mateo Musacchio brought down Paulo Dybala for the Bianconeri forward to equalise from the penalty spot, before Moise Kean struck a late winner.

Gattuso identified the Rossoneri's display as their best of the year, yet he acknowledged they were naive in the second half, as in the same fixture last season when Juve won 3-1.

"It was our best performance of 2019," he told Sky Sport Italia. "We lost it in the final 18 to 20 minutes, not because Juve did well but because of our mistakes.

"These things can happen when you play the kind of football we do. Even last season, we had a great performance at the Juventus Stadium and the biggest regret was that we were naive."

Gattuso will not be concerned by any criticism that comes his way following the defeat, though, claiming he is unaffected by the opinions of others.

"I couldn't care less what people say," he said. "Perhaps the problem is that I won so much with this club as a player and was here for so long that people expect different things from me.

"I just want to be judged for what I've done as a coach. The fans see the Gattuso who is all grit and passion - that's all they remember - and I respect that.

"I don't want their love, as I just want the love of my family, but I want to be judged on who I am now and what I am doing in this role.

"Perhaps the secret to me being so relaxed is that I don't read the papers, so I don't know who is praising or criticising me."

Omnisport
NEWS
