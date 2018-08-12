Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Gattuso seeks to avoid Higuain dependence

Omnisport
NEWS
News
721   //    12 Aug 2018, 10:21 IST
Gonzalo Higuain - cropped
Gonzalo Higuain of AC Milan

Gennaro Gattuso is adamant AC Milan cannot rely on Gonzalo Higuain alone to improve their situation in Serie A this season.

Milan completed a swap deal with Juventus this month, bringing former Napoli star Higuain and defender Mattia Caldara to San Siro in exchange for Leonardo Bonucci returning to Turin.

Higuain scored against his old club Real Madrid in a friendly at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday, and has netted 16, 24 and 36 goals respectively in each of the previous three Italian top-flight campaigns. 

Despite his potential importance in 2018-19, Gattuso wants to avoid his team becoming too dependent on the prolific Argentina international. 

"We're going nowhere if we just rely on one player, even if it is Higuain. It's not enough," he told a news conference in the Spanish capital.

"In order to be credible, you have to do the work throughout the week, encouraging your team-mates and not insulting them. I've seen all of that since he arrived here."

Milan responded quickly to falling behind in Madrid, Higuain taking just two minutes to cancel out Karim Benzema's second-minute opener.

Goals in the second half from Gareth Bale and Borja Mayoral consigned the visitors to defeat, but Gattuso remains encouraged by what he has seen from his players.

"Last season our biggest problem was that we played some attractive football without bringing home a result, and now we've got the same regrets, so it's something we need to improve," he said.

"We've got to avoid conceding goals at the end of each half. It was a good performance overall, the side is in good shape and plays well. In general, I am happy, as we have strengthened this summer.

"It's true the gap with Juventus remains very large, but we are young and on the right track. If we continue like this, I don't think it'll take long to bridge that gap."

Omnisport
NEWS
Gattuso plays down Higuain-Milan speculation
RELATED STORY
Nobody says no to AC Milan - Gattuso
RELATED STORY
Higuain arrives in Milan ahead of expected Rossoneri loan
RELATED STORY
Gattuso: Every day there is speculation about my future
RELATED STORY
Romagnoli welcomes Higuain-Bonucci swap
RELATED STORY
Higuain targeting Serie A goals record
RELATED STORY
Juventus May Regret Loaning Gonzalo Higuain to AC Milan
RELATED STORY
Valverde seeks calm after gleaming Puig cameo
RELATED STORY
Gattuso hopes Bonucci remains at Milan
RELATED STORY
Higuain to AC Milan not yet agreed – Marotta
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us