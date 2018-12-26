×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Gattuso under pressure as Milan fail to score again

PTI
NEWS
News
9   //    26 Dec 2018, 21:06 IST

Milan, Dec 26 (AFP) AC Milan's push for a top-four finish in Serie A took a hit on Wednesday as Gennaro Gattuso's side were held to an uneventful 0-0 draw at struggling Frosinone.

The seven-time European champions have now failed to score in four consecutive league games for the first time since 1984, managing three goalless stalemates in the process.

"To reach our objective of Champions League qualification we can't play the way we did in the first half," Gattuso told DAZN.

"I'm the captain of this ship, so it's only right that I take all the responsibility. It's important for me to understand how to make my players play their best, because right now they're performing below their ability.

"There's no calmness and they look nervous, that's what I need to think about. As for the rest, anything can happen."

Milan remain fifth, behind fourth-placed Lazio on goal difference in the race for Champions League qualification.

Milan have said they will appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport after UEFA threatened to ban them from European competition for a season if they do not break even by June 2021.

The club won a previous appeal to CAS earlier this year, following a Europa League ban for breaching Financial Fair Play regulations.

But their efforts to secure European football for next season suffered a setback against a resolute Frosinone outfit who almost snatched a dramatic 93rd-minute winner when Camillo Ciano was denied by visiting goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Ciano had already seen a goal ruled out by VAR for a foul eight minutes before half-time.

Advertisement

Frosinone remain second-bottom above only winless Chievo, having managed just one victory all season.

Later on Wednesday, reigning champions Juventus travel to Atalanta looking to extend their eight-point lead at the top of the table, before second-placed Napoli face third-placed Inter Milan

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Gattuso: Milan team not helping struggling Higuain
RELATED STORY
Under-pressure Gattuso retains 'great respect' for Leonardo
RELATED STORY
AC Milan beckons Jose Mourinho
RELATED STORY
Gattuso asks for time after confidence-boosting AC Milan win
RELATED STORY
Reports: Arsene Wenger close to joining AC Milan as...
RELATED STORY
Gattuso planning to build AC Milan around Higuain
RELATED STORY
AC Milan are fine with Gattuso – Rodriguez
RELATED STORY
Higuain is feeling a lot of pressure – Gattuso
RELATED STORY
Gattuso oversees AC Milan's worst Serie A goal drought...
RELATED STORY
Blame me when AC Milan lose, says Gattuso
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us