Gattuso urges Higuain to be less predictable with his movement

132   //    21 Sep 2018, 04:19 IST
higuain-cropped
AC Milan striker Gonzalo Higuain

Gennaro Gattuso has advised Gonzalo Higuain to be less predictable with his movements despite scoring the winner in AC Milan's unconvincing 1-0 win over Dudelange in the Europa League.

Milan were a major disappointment on Thursday and only scraped victory against the side from Luxembourg, who actually posed the visitors a few problems in the first half.

Gattuso's men were also somewhat lucky to take all three points, as Higuain's winner - a shot from the edge of the box - took a hefty deflection off a defender.

Although he proved decisive, Gattuso still felt it was necessary to give Higuain some advice about his positioning in the penalty area.

"We're all happy when we win, not just Gonzalo," Gattuso told Sky Sport Italia. "Today he did well.

"He could also have scored more goals, but it's important for us to get and bring many men into the area.

"Lately he tends to peel away towards the penalty spot, but I would also like him to go to front and back posts.

"With Napoli he did that. He must change a bit, otherwise the other teams will notice him."

 

