Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Gazidis is committed to Arsenal, insists Emery

Omnisport
NEWS
News
575   //    25 Jul 2018, 15:04 IST
unaiemery-cropped
Arsenal manager Unai Emery

Unai Emery believes Ivan Gazidis remains committed to Arsenal despite reports linking the Premier League club's chief executive with AC Milan.

Gazidis has been at Arsenal since 2008 and played a key role in bringing Emery to Emirates Stadium as a replacement for long-standing manager Arsene Wenger.

Milan's recent takeover by Elliott Management, after former owner Li Yonghong failed to repay a €32million debt, has led to speculation new owner Paul Singer could move to appoint Gazidis.

But Emery, who is preparing his players for the new season at the International Champions Cup in Singapore, said his relationship with Gazidis remains strong.

He told reporters: "I speak every day with him [Gazidis].

"He has been committed here for many, many years. I think he continues here because it is a big project here and his commitment to Arsenal is very strong.

"We are speaking about every decision for our club."

Arsenal have been busy in the transfer market ahead of the 2018-19 season, bringing in Stephan Lichtsteiner, Bernd Leno, Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi as they aim to improve on last season's sixth-place Premier League finish.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal
Omnisport
NEWS
Arsenal players can challenge for titles, Emery insists
RELATED STORY
What Can Arsenal Fans Expect From Unai Emery?
RELATED STORY
Arsenal job a 'dream come true' for Emery
RELATED STORY
7 young Arsenal players who might thrive under Unai Emery
RELATED STORY
Emery appointed after secret vote, says Arsenal chief
RELATED STORY
Emery's depth of knowledge impressed Arsenal's Gazidis
RELATED STORY
Ramsey 'can't wait' to work with Emery at Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Is Unai Emery the solution to Arsenal's problems?
RELATED STORY
Arsenal is a family for every player - Emery offers...
RELATED STORY
Unai Emery: What can Arsenal fans expect of their new...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us