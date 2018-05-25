Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    Gazza's tears help relaunch English soccer

    Press Trust of India
    NEWS
    News 25 May 2018, 15:40 IST
    23

    London, May 25 (AP) Barring its sole triumph at home in 1966, England hadn't done much at the World Cup. And by 1990, the national game was in deep trouble.

    Hooliganism, falling attendances and ramshackle stadiums had brought English soccer to new lows.

    Arguably, it was the team's performance at the World Cup in Italy - and the tears of a 23-year-old midfielder from Newcastle in particular - that reignited the country's love affair with the game.

    Paul Gascoigne, widely known as Gazza, had made a late run into England's starting line-up for the World Cup but he ended up playing a central role in the team's advancement to the semifinals. Following lackluster performances in the group stage, England beat Belgium in the round of 16 and then saw off the thrilling challenge of Cameroon in the quarterfinals to set up an encounter against long-time rival West Germany.

    It's an epochal match in English soccer history that confirmed that the game's popularity did not just reside among the ranks of the working class. It even spawned a popular stage play called "An Evening with Gary Lineker."

    England outplayed the West Germans for large stretches of the match, but unluckily fell behind when Andreas Brehme's free kick deflected off defender Paul Parker and looped over goalkeeper Peter Shilton.

    England eventually equalised with 10 minutes to go when Lineker took advantage of some lax German defending.

    It was during extra time that Gascoigne was reduced to tears after receiving his second yellow card of the tournament for a reckless tackle on Thomas Berthold. That caution would mean that he would miss the World Cup final if England was to go through.

    Realising the consequences, Gascoigne's lip wobbled and the tears started to flow.

    Though England lost the ensuing penalty shootout, the watching public back home felt for Gascoigne.

    Those with a more commercial bent took note at the scale of interest in that match. Soon English soccer would be awash with cash, money that was spent on modernising the stadiums and buying some of the best players from around the world

    WORLD CUP: Gazza's tears help relaunch English soccer
    RELATED STORY
    Payet in tears as injury curtails his Europa League final
    RELATED STORY
    FIFA WC 2018: 5 Iceland players to watch out for
    RELATED STORY
    Chelsea Sold XI
    RELATED STORY
    Jupp Heynckes: The red-faced German who lit up Bayern Munich
    RELATED STORY
    Buffon bows out to tears at Juventus
    RELATED STORY
    5 clubs renowned for fielding foreign players
    RELATED STORY
    Fashionisto Simon Doonan sees magic, madness in soccer style
    RELATED STORY
    Erdogan a battleground in Germany-Turkey soccer vote
    RELATED STORY
    Top 5 all-English Champions League ties
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Featured Matches
    International Friendlies 2018
    01 Jun SLO NET 12:15 AM
    01 Jun SLO NET 12:15 AM
    01 Jun MOR UKR 01:30 AM
    01 Jun MOR UKR 01:30 AM
    01 Jun EGY COL 05:30 AM
    01 Jun EGY COL 05:30 AM
    01 Jun KOR BOS 04:30 PM
    01 Jun AUS CZE 04:30 PM
    01 Jun GEO MAL 10:30 PM
    UEFA Champions League 2017-18
    Tomorrow REA LIV 12:15 AM
    select leagues:
    Featured Matches
    Premier League 2017/2018
    Primera División 2017/2018
    Bundesliga 2017/2018
    Indian Super League 2017/2018
    I-League 2017/2018
    Serie A 2017/2018
    World Cup 2018 Russia
    UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
    UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
    FA Cup 2017/2018
    League Cup 2017/2018
    Friendlies 2018