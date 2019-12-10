Genk's Vandevoordt becomes Champions League's youngest goalkeeper

Genk's Maarten Vandevoordt

Genk's Maarten Vandevoordt became the youngest goalkeeper in Champions League history after starting against Napoli on Tuesday.

Vandevoordt made his first start of the First Division A season and produced a man-of-the-match display in Saturday's 2-1 win at Cercle Brugge, adding to a pair of Belgian Cup appearances.

The Belgium youth international, who is 17 years and 287 days old, retained his place ahead of Gaetan Coucke for the trip to Stadio San Paolo.

Costly blunders in 4-1 and 2-1 defeats to Salzburg and Sint-Truiden respectively saw Coucke dropped at the end of November, with Vandevoordt coming into the team for the Belgian Cup trip to Royal Antwerp.

17 - Maarten Vandevoordt (17 years, 287 days) is set to become the youngest goalkeeper in Champions League history, beating Mile Svilar’s record (18 years, 52 days). Debut. pic.twitter.com/brxRLO7kxu — OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) December 10, 2019

Vandevoordt comfortably broke the record set by fellow Belgian Mile Svilar as the youngest goalkeeper in Champions League history.

Svilar represented Benfica against Manchester United in October 2017 aged 18 years and 52 days, claiming the record previously set by Iker Casillas.

Three times this season Vandevoordt has been on the bench for Genk in the Champions League despite featuring in the Youth League on the same day.