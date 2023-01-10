Genk vs Antwerp Prediction and Betting Tips | January 11, 2023

Genk will host Antwerp at the Cegeka Arena in the Belgian Cup on Wednesday (January 11).

The hosts have made it to the quarterfinals, a step further than their last season finish. Genk were knocked out in the seventh round by Club Brugge on penalties. They have joined the competition in the sixth round this term, beating Westerlo and Anderlecht to reach the last eight.

Blauw-Wit have been on a purple patch this season, enjoying a seven-point lead atop the Jupiler Pro League. In their last meeting in October, Genk won 3-1 at Antwerp in the league. Antwerp have been fabulous this season and could give Genk a good run for their money.

The visitors overcame the challenge of Beveren in the sixth round before crushing Standard Liege 4-1 to reach the quarterfinals. In the last edition, Antwerp were eliminated in the sixth round by second-tier side Westerlo.

The Great Old have won the Belgian Cup thrice and have been runner-up once. They're third in the Pro League on 39 points, ten shy of Genk, with 12 wins out of 19 games. In one of their most memorable recent league clashes, ten-man Antwerp thrashed Genk 4-2 to earn the bragging rights.

Genk vs Antwerp Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In their last five meetings, Genk have prevailed three times, while Antwerp have won once, with one game ending in a draw.

Genk have scored 13 goals against Antwerp in their last five clashes and conceded eight.

The hosts have not lost in their last five games at home, winning all five.

Antwerp have won only once in their last five games on the road, drawing twice and losing twice.

Genk have won four times in their last five games, losing once, while Antwerp have won thrice and lost twice.

Form Guide: Genk – W-L-W-W-W; Antwerp – W-D-W-D-W.

Genk vs Antwerp Prediction

The visitors have to get the right recipe to stop fire-spitting Nigerian Paul Onuachu, who has scored 14 times for the hosts. However, they have four players sidelined with injury.

The Great Old, meanwhile, have injury issues too, with up to seven players doubtful for the clash. However, attackers Vincent Janssen (11 goals) and Michael Frey (7 goals) could stand up to Genk's challenge. Genk will likely extend their outstanding run against Antwerp and make the semifinals.

Prediction: Genk 3-1 Antwerp

Genk vs Antwerp Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Genk

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Genk to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Antwerp to score - Yes

