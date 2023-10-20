Genk vs Mechelen Prediction and Betting Tips | October 22, 2023 

Genk host Mechelen at the Cegeka Arena on Sunday (October 22) in the Jupiler Pro League.

The hosts have had mixed results in the league this season and are falling behind in the title race. Genk drew 1-1 with Gent last time out. They took the lead via a left-footed strike from Andi Zeqiri before Gent drew level in the final 10 minutes.

Genk are sixth in the points table with 15 points from 10 games. They're seven points behind Royale Union Saint-Gilloise atop the pile.

Mechelen, meanwhile, have also had their struggles in the league this season. They lost 3-1 to Anderlecht in their last game, managing just one shot on target.

Genk vs Mechelen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 56 meetings between the two teams, with Genk leading 24-17.

Genk are unbeaten in last nine games in the fixture since 2020.

Michelen have kept one clean sheet in seven games in the fixture.

Genk have conceded 10 goals in the top flight this season. Only Standard Liege (9) and defending champions Royal Antwerp (5) have conceded fewer.

Three of Mechelen's five league defeats this season have come away from home.

Genk vs Mechelen Prediction

Genk are unbeaten in last 13 games across competitions, winning five. They're unbeaten in seven home games.

Mechelen, meanwhile, are on a four-game winless, losing thrice. They have won just one of their six away outings this season and could see defeat.

Prediction: Genk 3-1 Mechelen

Genk vs Mechelen Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Genk

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of their last five meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have found the back of the net in six of their last seven matchups.)