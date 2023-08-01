Genk vs Servette Prediction and Betting Tips | August 2, 2023 

Genk host Servette at the Cegeka Arena on Wednesday (August 2) in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round.

The tie is finely poised following a 1-1 draw in the first leg last week. Tolu Arokodare opened the scoring for Genk in the 21st minute before Steve Rouiller equalised for Servette in the final quarter.

Genk enjoyed more possession (56%), but the game was closely contested. The Belgian side had 15 shots, while Servette had 18. Genk had five on target and Servette seven.

Just days later, the Smurfs began their league season with a stunning 4-0 drubbing of RWD Molenbeek. Following the biggest win of the week, Wouter Vrancken's side sit in first position of the Belgian Pro League.

Servette, meanwhile, are unbeaten thisseason. The Swiss outfit began their campaign with a 3-1 defeat of Grasshoppers in the league before managing a pair of draws to Genk in Europe and FC Zurich on matchday two of the top flight.

Genk vs Servette Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Genk and Servette meet for only the second time.

The hosts have faced Swiss teams nine times, winning five.

Genk have won just one of their last 17 games in Europe (including qualifiers and main event): 1-0 win at Rapid Wien in the Europa League group stage last year.

Servette's Chris Bedia has scored three goals in as many games this season, although all of them have come in the league.

Both Genk and Servette are unbeaten this season.

Genk played in the Europa League last year, while Servette's last appearance in European competitions came in the 2002-03 season in the UEFA Cup.

Servette have not scored in their last two away games in European qualifiers.

Genk vs Servette Prediction

Genk have more experience in Europe than Servette and picked up a huge win at the weekend. Although the Smurfs have a terrible recent record in Europe, they've looked bright in the last few games.

Servette could give them a serious run for their money but will likely lose eventually.

Prediction: Genk 2-1 Servette

Genk vs Servette Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Genk

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes