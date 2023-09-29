Genk vs Westerlo Prediction and Betting Tips | October 1, 2023 

Genk welcome Westerlo to the Gegeka Arena for Jupiler League matchday nine fixture on Sunday (October 1).

The hosts are coming off a 1-1 draw at Club Brugge in midweek. Genk went ahead through Bilal El Khannouss' goal in first half injury time before Hans Vanaken leveled matters for Brugge midway through the second half.

Westerlo, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a goalless draw at Standard Liege. The stalemate left De Kemphanen rooted to the bottom of the standings, having garnered just two points from eight games.

Genk, meanwhile, are sixth with 13 points to show for their efforts after eight games.

Genk vs Westerlo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Genk have 21 wins from their last 43 games against Westerlo, who have nine wins.

Their most recent meeting in January 2023 saw Genk win 3-2 away.

Genk have drawn four of their last five games across competitions, winning one.

Westerlo are yet to win in the league after eight games this season, losing six times.

Six of Westerlo's eight league games have produced at least three goals.

Genk have won five of their last six games with Westerlo.

Nine of their last 11 meetings with Westerlo have produced at least three goals.

Genk vs Westerlo Prediction

Genk have had an inconsistent start to the season, with their penchant to start games poorly costing them.

The Blauw-Wit have conceded first in six of their last eight games across competitions but did not lose any, highlighting their tenacity and spirit of fightback. However, Wouter Vrancken will have to address this concern or risk falling behind in the title race.

Westerlo, meanwhile, have been the division's poorest side and have been largely outplayed in most games this season. They left with a point at Standard Liege last week, which could give them confidence.

Genk have been largely dominant against the Antwerp outfit, so they will expect to get the job done against Westerlo. Expect the hosts to claim maximum points in a comfortable win.

Prediction: Genk 3-1 Westerlo

Genk vs Westerlo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Genk to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Genk to score over 1.5 goals