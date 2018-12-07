×
Genoa hires former Italy coach Prandelli, fires Juric again

Associated Press
NEWS
News
26   //    07 Dec 2018, 19:36 IST
AP Image

GENOA, Italy (AP) — Genoa hired former Italy coach Cesare Prandelli on Friday to replace Ivan Juric, who was fired by the club for a third time following poor results.

Genoa made the announcement a day after the team was knocked out of the Italian Cup by third-division club Virtus Entella, losing on penalties after a 3-3 draw.

Prandelli steered Italy to the final of the 2012 European Championship, where it lost to Spain. He resigned after the Italians were knocked out of the group stage at the 2014 World Cup.

The 61-year-old Prandelli's career has slowed since and he had brief stints at Galatasaray, Valencia and Al-Nasr.

Juric secured an improbable point at Juventus in his first match in charge, but failed to win any of his eight matches as coach, with two more draws and five losses.

It is the sixth coaching change of the season. Chievo Verona has also had three coaches, while Empoli and Udinese have had two.

