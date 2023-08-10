Genoa vs Modena Prediction and Betting Tips | August 11, 2023 

Genoa host Modena at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Friday (August 11) in the first round of the Coppa Italia.

The Griffins are coming off a mixed summer in pre-season, winning two of their four games. Alberto Gilardino's side beat Fassa Calcio 12-0 and AC Monaco 1-0 but lost 4-1 to Venezia and drew 0-0 with Cremonese in their last friendly of the summer.

In their first competitive game of the 2023-24 season, Genoa will look to start off on a winning note.

Modena, meanwhile, ply their trade in the second division of Italian football. They reached Serie B last season after gaining promotion from Serie C, where they had a decent spell.

With 48 points from 38 games, the Canaries finished tenth to stay in the second tier, comfortably beating relegation. Their objective would be to gain promotion to the top flight.

First up, though, is a daunting cup encounter with Genoa away from home in the cup, where Modena are the firm underdogs. The Canaries will hope to avoid losing in the first round for the second time in three years.

Genoa vs Modena Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 69 clashes between the two teams, with Genoa winning 27 times and losing 14.

Modena have lost just one of their last 23 clashes with Genoa: a 2-0 win in Serie B on September 2006.

Last season, Genoa went unbeaten in both their doemstic clashes with Modena, winning one and drawing the other.

Genoa have been knocked out in the Round of 16 of the Coppa Italia in the last four seasons.

Modena have been knocked out in the first round of the Coppa Italia just once in the last 12 seasons.

The last time Genoa went out in the first round of the Coppa Italia was in the 2005-06 season when Catanzaro beat them 3-0.

Genoa vs Modena Prediction

Genoa are obviously the better side on paper and have home advantage, too. Barring an implosion, the Griffins should win this one rather comfortably.

Prediction: Genoa 2-0 Modena

Genoa vs Modena Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Genoa

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No