Genoa will sell 'superstar' Piatek, admits president

Omnisport
NEWS
News
35   //    17 Oct 2018, 17:07 IST
krzysztofpiatek - cropped
Genoa striker Krzysztof Piatek

Genoa president Enrico Preziosi says he knows the club will have to sell "superstar" striker Krzysztof Piatek, confirming he has already received calls from numerous top European clubs.

Piatek has made a sensational start to life in Serie A, having joined Genoa from Cracovia in June and scored 13 goals in his first eight games in all competitions in Italy. The forward also scored on his full debut for Poland last week.

Transfer speculation surrounding the 23-year-old is hotting up, with Barcelona and Chelsea both linked, while Napoli chief Aurelio De Laurentiis claims to have discussed a deal.

Preziosi admits Piatek will soon be on the move again, but it is his aim to get the best possible sale for Genoa.

"There's no release clause [in Piatek's contract] - I never usually include one," Preziosi told La Gazzetta dello Sport. "Negotiating with me is free. If a club wants one of my players, we can sit down and talk.

"'This is the price, do you want him?' I don't know Piatek's price yet and, for now, I'm not asking the question. Piatek is crucial for Genoa and I have to think about Genoa.

"Of course, I'm not going to delude anybody: we know that someone will take him away because he's a superstar and they'll multiply his salary by 10. He will profit, Genoa will profit and we will focus on [team-mate Andrea] Favilli.

"We've already been inundated with phone calls from all the top clubs in Italy and Europe. Those who want him will have to be serious and talk to me."

On De Laurentiis' claims of initial discussions, Preziosi added: "He said it. I never reveal who I speak to and who is interested in one of my players."

