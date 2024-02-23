Gent vs Royal Antwerp Prediction and Betting Tips | February 25, 2024

Gent welcome Royal Antwerp to the KAA Gent Arena for a Jupiler League matchday 27 fixture on Sunday (February 25).

The hosts are coming off a 1-1 draw with Maccabi Haifa at the same venue in the UEFA Europa Conference League playoff in midweek. Frantzdy Pierrot put Haifa ahead in the fourth minute before Abdoulaye Seck's 69th-minute own goal drew the game level. Eventually, it wasn't enough for Gent, as they were eliminated with a 2-1 aggregate defeat.

The Buffalos now turn their focus back to the domestic scene, where their last game was a 2-0 win at Eupen.

Royal Antwerp, meanwhile, fell to a shock 1-0 defeat at home to KV Mechelen. Toby Alderweireld missed a penalty for the hosts in first-half injury time, and they were made to pay, as Kerim Mrabti scored the winner in the 57th minute.

The loss left the Reds in fourth spot with 44 points. Gent are directly below them with two points fewer.

Gent vs Royal Antwerp Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 80th meeting between the two sides. Antwerp lead 29-20.

Their most recent meeting in September 2023 saw the spoils shared in a goalless stalemate.

Four of Gent's last five games across competitions have produced less than three goals.

Five of Antwerp's last six games to witness a winner have been decided by one-goal margins.

Seven of their last meetings have produced less than three goals.

Gent have won one of nine competitive games in 2024, losing six.

Gent vs Royal Antwerp Prediction

Gent's horrendous start to the year continued in the continent, as they were eliminated by Maccabi Haifa in a tie they were the favourites to win.

Antwerp, meanwhile, fell further off the pace in their flailing title defence and will have their focus channeled to retaining their spot in the Championship playoffs.

Draws have been the most recurring result in this fixture, so expect the two sides to share the spoils in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Gent 1-1 Antwerp

Gent vs Royal Antwerp Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals