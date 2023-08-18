Gent vs Sint-Truidense Prediction and Betting Tips | August 20, 2023 

Gent host Sint-Truidense at the Ghelamco Arena on Sunday (August 20) in the Jupiler Pro League.

The hosts have enjoyed a brilliant start to their league campaign, going full steam ahead in their pursuit of a first Pro League title since the 2014-15 campaign. Gent picked up a 3-1 comeback win over Westerlo in their last outing. Tsuyoshi Watanabe and Hugo Cuypers got on the scoresheet to overturn an early deficit. Gent are second in the standings with nine points.

Sint-Truidense, meanwhile, also had a positive start to their league campaign, beating Standard Liege and Kortrijk (both 1-1). They were, however, handed their first defeat of the season last weekend, losing 1-0 to 10-man Anderlecht. Sint-Truidense are sixth in the league table with six points from three games.

Gent vs Sint-Truidense Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 86 meetings between the two teams, with Gent leading 41-26.

Gent are unbeaten in three games in the fixture.

Sint-Truidense are without a clean sheet in seven games in the fixture.

Gent (7) are the second-highest-scoring side in the Pro League this season.

Sint-Truidense won five of their 17 away league games last season.

The Buffalos have scored in 27 games across competitions.

Gent vs Sint-Truidense Prediction

Gent's latest result snapped an eight-game winning streak. They're unbeaten in six home games.

Sint-Truidense, meanwhile, have lost two of their last three games after winning three. They have struggled on the road recently and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Gent 3-1 Sint-Truidense

Gent vs Sint-Truidense Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Gent

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of their last seven games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in six of their last seven matchups.)