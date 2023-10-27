Gent vs Standard Liege Prediction and Betting Tips | October 29, 2023 

Gent host Standard Liege at the Ghelamco Arena on Sunday (October 29) in the Jupiler Pro League.

The hosts have struggled in the league but fared well in the continental stage. Gent lost 2-0 to Cercle Brugge in their league game last weekend but won 5-0 against Icelandic outfit Breidablik in the UEFA Europa Conference League in midweek.

Gent are third in the league table with 20 points from 11 games. They're five points behind league leaders Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.

Standard, meanwhile, endured a torrid start to their season but have found form in recent weeks. They picked up a brilliant 3-2 comeback win over Anderlecht in their last game. Three different players got on the scoresheet early in the second half to overturn a two-goal first-half deficit.

Gent vs Standard Liege Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 192 previous meetings, Gent trail 76-70.

Gent are unbeaten in eight games in the fixture.

Liege are without a clean sheet in three league games.

Standard have conceded 11 goals in the top flight this season. Only Genk (10) and defending champions Royal Antwerp (8) have conceded fewer.

Gent are one of five teams in the Pro League this season yet to lose at home.

Gent vs Standard Liege Prediction

Gent's latest result ended a run of back-to-back winless outings. They have not lost a competitive game at the Ghelamco Arena since April.

Standard, meanwhile, are on a three-game winning streak after winning one of eight games. They have performed well on the road recently but could see defeat against significantly stronger opposition.

Prediction: Gent 2-1 Standard

Gent vs Standard Liege Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Gent

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of their last seven meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in five of their last seven matchups.)