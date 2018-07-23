Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

German FA rejects Ozil's accusations of racism

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
34   //    23 Jul 2018, 21:33 IST

Berlin, Jul 23 (AFP) The German Football Association (DFB) today rejected claims of racism against their president Reinhard Grindel made by Mesut Ozil in his announcement that he has retired from international football.

"We reject the notion that the DFB is associated with racism," read a statement.

"The DFB stands for diversity, from the representatives at the top to the boundless, day-to-day dedication of people at the base."

On Sunday, Ozil announced his retirement from international duty in a statement, which accused Grindel of racism, when he broke his silence over his controversial meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in May.

"In the eyes of Grindel and his supporters, I am German when we win, but I am an immigrant when we lose," wrote Ozil, a 2014 World Cup winner, who accused Grindel of failing to side with him against his critics.

The DFB said they regretted Ozil's decision to quit international football, but firmly rejected his accusations against Grindel.

"The DFB is very grateful to Mesut Ozil for his outstanding performance in the jersey of the German national teams," continued the statement.

"It is regrettable that Mesut Ozil felt that he had not been sufficiently protected as a target of racist slogans.

"But it was important that Mesut Ozil, like Ilkay Gundogan before him, gives answers to the photo (with Erdogan).

"In the DFB, we win and lose together, as a team.

"The DFB would have been happy if Mesut Ozil had wanted to remain part of the team on this shared basis. He decided otherwise

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Between the Lines: Mesut Ozil Hasn't 'Retired' But Is He...
RELATED STORY
5 Worst Moments of Racism in Football
RELATED STORY
DFB denies Ozil 'racism' claim
RELATED STORY
People don't understand - Zaha rejects diving accusations
RELATED STORY
5 footballers who were banned for racism
RELATED STORY
Ozil's resignation sparks Germany racism storm as Ankara...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Ozil was right to quit international football
RELATED STORY
Anti-racism group blames local officials for eviction
RELATED STORY
Top 5 FA Cup finals of all time
RELATED STORY
5 greatest German footballers of all time
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us