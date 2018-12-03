German football legend Matthaus on India tour from Tuesday

(Eds: Repeating after correcting name of Lothar Matthaus in headline and throughout the story)

Mumbai, Dec 3 (PTI) Germany's World Cup winning skipper Lothar Matthaus is on a three-day promotional visit to the country beginning Tuesday and will also attend a couple of Indian Super League (ISL) games.

The Germany and FC Bayern Munich great, who took part in five successive World Cups - from 1982-1998 - is visiting the country as part of the Bundesliga Legends Tour designed to inspire and connect Indian fans to the German football league, a media release stated Monday.

Matthaus, who captained Germany to the World Cup title in 1990 and is on his first tour to India, is scheduled to visit several football development projects.

He will also attend the ISL matches in Kochi and Mumbai scheduled on December 4 and 6, respectively.

During his trip, the 57-year-old former European Footballer of the Year will also meet several key stakeholders within the Indian football ecosystem, including Bundesliga's media partner Star Sports, according to the release.

The Bundesliga trophy - `Meisterschale' is to follow the German legend and will be on display in both Kochi and Mumbai.

In Kochi, the former FC Bayern Munich star would meet with Kerala Blasters fans and later attend the Reliance Foundation Youth Sports Kochi finals, it stated.

On December 5, he plans to spend time with Indian youth at the Borussia Dortmund football school at Cooperage here and later meet with members of the Indian football community, at the German consulate.

"I'm proud to be part of the Bundesliga's Legends Tour here at what is an incredibly exciting time for Indian football," he was quoted as saying in the release.

"Having produced a long line of exciting world-class football talent, such as new American team captain Christian Pulisic, 18 year-old Bundesliga Player of the Month Jadon Sancho (both Borussia Dortmund) and World Cup winner Benjamin Pavard (VfB Stuttgart), Im keen to share my thoughts on how India can benefit from the Bundesliga's renowned success in youth development," he said