×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

German magazine stands by its reporting on Ronaldo

Associated Press
NEWS
News
20   //    11 Oct 2018, 15:52 IST
AP Image

BERLIN (AP) — The German weekly magazine that first published the rape allegation against Cristiano Ronaldo says it has "hundreds of documents" that substantiate its report and there is no reason to believe they are not authentic.

Ronaldo's lawyers issued a statement on Wednesday calling the documents cited in the report "complete fabrications."

Der Spiegel magazine says "we have no reason to believe that those documents are not authentic," adding "we have meticulously fact-checked our information and had it legally reviewed."

Kathryn Mayorga filed a lawsuit late last month in Nevada saying she was raped by Ronaldo in Las Vegas in 2009. Police have also re-opened an investigation.

The 33-year-old Ronaldo, who plays for Italian club Juventus, has denied any wrongdoing. But some sponsors, including Nike and video game maker EA Sports, have expressed concern about the rape allegation.

Associated Press
NEWS
Cristiano Ronaldo rape allegation: Las Vegas police...
RELATED STORY
Soccer star Ronaldo sued, accused of rape by Nevada woman
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo denies rape allegation that left woman...
RELATED STORY
Twitter slams Juventus for statement on Cristiano...
RELATED STORY
Attorney: Ronaldo rape report documents altered, fabricated
RELATED STORY
5 Premier League records held by non-English players
RELATED STORY
Misfiring Madrid stumbles again; Juve wins without Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
3 stats that show Real Madrid have regressed without...
RELATED STORY
Vegas lawyer: Ronaldo rape accuser 'emotionally fragile'
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why neither Ronaldo nor Messi should win this...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
African Cup of Nations
FT ETH KEN
0 - 0
 Ethiopia vs Kenya
13 Oct ALG BEN 01:15 AM Algeria vs Benin
13 Oct SOU SEY 06:30 PM South Africa vs Seychelles
13 Oct UGA LES 06:30 PM Uganda vs Lesotho
13 Oct MOZ NAM 08:30 PM Mozambique vs Namibia
13 Oct EQU MAD 08:30 PM Equatorial Guinea vs Madagascar
13 Oct CON ZIM 11:00 PM Congo DR vs Zimbabwe
13 Oct MOR COM 11:30 PM Morocco vs Comoros
13 Oct TUN NIG 11:45 PM Tunisia vs Niger
International Friendlies 2018
13 Oct CHI IND 02:35 PM China PR vs India
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us