Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

German reporter who exposed Russia doping 'won't be at World Cup'

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 14 Jun 2018, 16:14 IST
19

Berlin, Jun 14 (AFP) German journalist Hajo Seppelt, whose investigative reporting exposed Russia's alleged state-sponsored doping, will not travel to the football World Cup tournament out of security concerns, national broadcaster ARD said.

World Cup host Russia had initially refused to issue Seppelt a visa, but later relented after massive international pressure, with FIFA stressing the importance of media freedom to President Vladimir Putin's government.

But Germany's security agencies have since evaluated the situation and found that it was risky for the journalist to travel to Russia, said ARD in a statement late Wednesday.

Representatives from the broadcaster also held talks with Foreign Minister Heiko Maas over the security issue and the ministry shared the intelligence agencies' concerns.

Russia's powerful Investigative Committee has said it intended to question Seppelt on his arrival because he was a key witness in its own investigation into the doping scandal.

Seppelt's documentaries on doping among Russian athletes sparked a storm and ended up with Russia being banned from the 2018 Winter Olympics.

His TV reports concluded that Russia's doping programme was being overseen by the state's security service, and that orders for athletes to cheat on a such a scale could only have come from Putin himself -- charges which have been vehemently denied by Russia

Russia relents on World Cup visa for German journalist
RELATED STORY
FIFA urged to intervene for journalist who exposed doping
RELATED STORY
Russia cuts World Cup squad player who faced doping case
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: 7 players who will look to win...
RELATED STORY
WORLD CUP: Russia on abject form for home World Cup
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 4 players who will fight for the Golden Boot
RELATED STORY
2018 FIFA World Cup: 10 players who could light up the...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 key players for Germany in Russia
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018:5 managers who might be auditioning at the...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 players who should not be in Germany's...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us