Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Germany can still win World Cup, insists Werner

Despite suffering a shock opening defeat to Mexico, Timo Werner is in bullish mood over Germany's chances of retaining the World Cup.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 18 Jun 2018, 13:03 IST
321

Timo Werner - cropped
Germany's Timo Werner

Timo Werner insists Germany can still win the WC 2018 despite losing the opening game of their title defence 1-0 to Mexico.

Hirving Lozano struck the only goal of the Group F clash, but Mexico wasted numerous chances on the break to record an even larger margin of victory.

Germany, who had won just one of their six friendlies ahead of Russia 2018, looked disjointed for large parts of the game and now face a battle to progress to the knock-out stages.

They face Sweden on Saturday and 22-year-old Werner believes they are more than capable of bouncing back to become the first side to retain the World Cup since Brazil in 1962.

"Of course we can still win the World Cup," he said.

"We are Germany and we want to win every game, that's clear. Things like this can happen, you can lose a game, but now you have to get up as quickly as possible and find the best solution.

Last time we lost our opening #WorldCup game in 1982, we reached the final 

Who's to say we can't do it again?! #DieMannschaft #ZSMMN pic.twitter.com/5GfLF3kTpg
— Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) June 18, 2018

<script></script>

"It is better to lose the first game than the fourth or fifth. Spain lost their first match in the World Cup in South Africa and ended up being the champions. Now what we have to do is win the next match against Sweden."

Germany had little answer to Mexico's swashbuckling approach and Werner admits they were good value for all three points.

"They played a great game, especially in the first half," he added.

"They beat us because we made two or three mistakes more than in other past matches. But that's no excuse, because Mexico is a great team."

Follow Sportskeeda for 2018 World Cup Scores, Latest News & Updates, Match Analysis, Detailed Stats, Fantasy Tips, Controversies, Match Predictions and much more.

Germany v Mexico: Kimmich tips Werner to shine in Russia
RELATED STORY
5 things that could help Germany retain the World Cup
RELATED STORY
Spain travel to Germany ahead of World Cup preparations
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Germany Team vs Mexico, Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
World Cup not an audition for Barca or Madrid, says...
RELATED STORY
WORLD CUP: Germany faces reality check before title defense
RELATED STORY
Ask about my future after the World Cup - Werner
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup : Can Germany break the Confederation jinx?
RELATED STORY
Gotze convinced he can help Germany retain World Cup
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 Reasons Why Germany Won't Defend Their...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us