Germany's Boateng promises to be ready for World Cup

Despite the defender sitting out Saturday's friendly loss in Austria, Germany defender Jerome Boateng pledged to be fit for the World Cup.

News 03 Jun 2018, 20:24 IST
Jerome Boateng says he is "90 per cent" fit but has promised to be ready to help Germany defend their World Cup crown in Russia.

The defender has been out of action with a hamstring injury sustained in Bayern Munich's 2-1 defeat against Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final first leg at the end of April.

Boateng was not included in Germany's squad for a 2-1 friendly defeat away to Austria on Saturday, with coach Joachim Low having to name his final 23-man selection before Monday's deadline.

The centre-back, though, insists he will be able to take his place in the squad for Russia 2018 despite not yet returning to full training.

"Right now, I can promise that I'll be ready for the World Cup in Russia," Boateng told Bild.

"I'm at 90 per cent, I started sprints and ball training and things are looking good.

"I expect to be in team training next week. I'm well on schedule, but I don't want to take any risks. Injuries happen in football, and I suffered one at a bad time."

