Germany salvages 1-1 draw with Serbia in friendly

WOLFSBURG, Germany (AP) — Germany's struggles continued Wednesday as it needed a second-half equalizer from Leon Goretzka to salvage a 1-1 friendly draw against Serbia.

Despite a squad shake-up by coach Joachim Loew, Germany couldn't shake off its disastrous 2018 as Serbia dominated the first half.

Luka Jovic scored in the 12th minute as one of Loew's new faces, debutant defender Lukas Klostermann, botched a clearance and sent the ball straight to the Serbian striker.

It was the first international goal for Jovic, who has scored 22 goals for Frankfurt this season.

Timo Werner, Leroy Sane and Ilkay Gundogan missed a string of good opportunities for Germany before Goretzka made it 1-1 in the 69th from the edge of the area after a pass from fellow substitute Marco Reus.