×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Germany salvages 1-1 draw with Serbia in friendly

Associated Press
NEWS
News
21 Mar 2019, 03:24 IST
AP Image

WOLFSBURG, Germany (AP) — Germany's struggles continued Wednesday as it needed a second-half equalizer from Leon Goretzka to salvage a 1-1 friendly draw against Serbia.

Despite a squad shake-up by coach Joachim Loew, Germany couldn't shake off its disastrous 2018 as Serbia dominated the first half.

Luka Jovic scored in the 12th minute as one of Loew's new faces, debutant defender Lukas Klostermann, botched a clearance and sent the ball straight to the Serbian striker.

It was the first international goal for Jovic, who has scored 22 goals for Frankfurt this season.

Timo Werner, Leroy Sane and Ilkay Gundogan missed a string of good opportunities for Germany before Goretzka made it 1-1 in the 69th from the edge of the area after a pass from fellow substitute Marco Reus.

Associated Press
NEWS
Bierhoff: Germany not in doomsday scenario
RELATED STORY
Low undecided on whether Neuer or Ter Stegen will face Serbia
RELATED STORY
Jovic playing huge role in Eintracht Frankfurt's success
RELATED STORY
Germany book Argentina friendly in Dortmund
RELATED STORY
Low announces new-look Germany squad after axing Bayern Munich trio
RELATED STORY
Germany fans pay tribute to axed trio Hummels, Muller and Boateng
RELATED STORY
Germany makes 3 new call-ups to replace dropped Bayern trio
RELATED STORY
Klostermann handed Germany debut, Neuer preferred to Ter Stegen in new-look team
RELATED STORY
Gladbach salvages 1-1 draw with Frankfurt in Bundesliga
RELATED STORY
Germany, Netherlands get quick reunion in Euros qualifying
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
African Cup of Nations
PP SIE ETH Sierra Leone vs Ethiopia
European Qualifiers
23 Mar ALB TUR 01:15 AM Albania vs Turkey
International Friendlies 2019
23 Mar ARG VEN 01:30 AM Argentina vs Venezuela
23 Mar PER PAR 05:30 AM Peru vs Paraguay
23 Mar GUA COS 06:30 AM Guatemala vs Costa Rica
23 Mar MEX CHI 07:45 AM Mexico vs Chile
23 Mar JOR SYR 08:30 PM Jordan vs Syria
23 Mar JOR SYR 08:30 PM Jordan vs Syria
23 Mar BRA PAN 10:30 PM Brazil vs Panama
23 Mar BRA PAN 10:30 PM Brazil vs Panama
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us