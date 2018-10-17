Germany suffer six defeats in a year for first time

Germany pair Joshua Kimmich and Leroy Sane

Germany's 2-1 Nations League away to world champions France on Tuesday saw them suffer a sixth loss in a single calendar year for the first time ever.

It has been a woeful year for Germany's national team, with off-field controversy and a shambolic World Cup campaign attracting headlines for the wrong reason.

In terms of results, Saturday's 3-0 defeat at Netherlands was the worst, as they were comfortably swept aside by Ronald Koeman's young team.

But two of their most crucial defeats came in Russia, as they lost 1-0 to Mexico in their opening group game and were then dumped out before the knockout phase as a result of a 2-0 reverse at the hands of South Korea.

6 – Germany have suffered 6 defeats in a calendar year for the first time. Götterdämmerung. #FRAGER pic.twitter.com/CP2DEt3Nma — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) October 16, 2018

Their other two losses were to Brazil and Austria in pre-World Cup friendlies.

Although they ended up losing to France on Tuesday, Germany's performance for the first hour was positive – they just failed to maintain their level and were ultimately punished by a contentious penalty.

Nevertheless, it consigned them to successive competitive defeats for the first time since 2000.

2000 – Germany have suffered defeats in 2 consecutive competitive matches for the first time since the year 2000. Relapse. #FRAGER pic.twitter.com/vbeo1LsCGt — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) October 16, 2018