Germany U21 vs Israel U21 Prediction and Betting Tips | June 22, 2023 

Germany square off against Israel in their UEFA Euro U-21 Championship opener on Thursday (June 22).

The hosts are coming off a 3-1 comeback win over Switzerland in a friendly last week. Dan Ndoye put the Swiss ahead, while Kevin Schade, Jessic Ngakam and Nelson Weiper responded for the Germans.

Israel, meanwhile, fell to a 2-0 defeat against Belgium in their last friendly. Rangers forward Nicolas Raskin broke the deadlock in the 51st minute, while Omri Gandelmann scored an own goal in the 65th minute.

Germany booked their spot in the finals as Group G winners in the qualifiers, having garnered 27 points from ten games. Israel, meanwhile, finished in second spot, eight points behind them. They subsequently eliminated Ireland on penalties following a 1-1 aggregate draw in the playoffs to qualify for the U21 Euros.

Germany U21 vs Israel U21 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Germany have five wins in eight games against Israel, drawing three.

The two sides were paired in the same group of the qualifiers, with the Germans winning both games by an aggregate score of 4-2.

Israel's last five competitive games have produced less than three goals.

Four of Germany's last five games have had goals at both ends and also produced at least three goals.

Israel are winless in four games.

Germany are the defending champions, having claimed their third U-21 European Championship with a 1-0 win over Portugal in 2021.

Israel are participating in their third U-21 Euros.

Germany U21 vs Israel U21 Prediction

Germany are the defending champions and will want to kickstart their title defence on a positive note.

They enter the game as the strong favourites. However, both games between the two sides during the qualifiers were decided by one-goal margins, suggesting a close game could be on the cards.

The Germans are likely to start the game on the front foot to stamp their authority early on, while Israel will try to catch them on the break. Nevertheless, expect Germany to claim a comfortable win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Germany U21 2-0 Israel U21

Germany U21 vs Israel U21 Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Germany to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Half-time/Full-time result: Germany/Germany

