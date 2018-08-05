Gerrard denied debut Scottish Premiership win by late Aberdeen equaliser

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard

Steven Gerrard came within seconds of engineering a hugely impressive victory for Rangers at Aberdeen on the opening weekend of the Scottish Premiership season.

Former Liverpool hero Gerrard watched as his side were reduced to 10 men after 12 minutes at Pittodrie, striker Alfredo Morelos harshly sent-off for kicking out at Scott McKenna, before they took the lead 18 minutes later thanks to a James Tavernier penalty.

Rangers wasted numerous chances to increase their advantage and paid for their profligacy when teenager Bruce Anderson fired past Allan McGregor deep into stoppage time to rescue a point for the hosts.

Gerrard cut a frustrated figure afterwards and insisted his side were a "class above Aberdeen" who looked jaded following their Europa League exploits against Burnley on Thursday.

He told Sky Sports: "We were magnificent, very good with 11 men and even better when we went to 10.

"Aberdeen didn't have any idea against us and for 93 minutes it was perfect. Gutted for the players to concede so late on but we showed we were a class above Aberdeen.

"It's always going to be frustrating because we put so much effort. Everyone was fantastic, tactically when we went to 10 we were very good and very professional.

"Aberdeen only had one idea and it was to lump it into the box, so I'm pleased with my players.

"I'm delighted with the players and I can't go away from here disappointed with any of them I thought they were tremendous."