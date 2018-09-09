Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Gerrard doesn't need coaching advice – Klopp praises Rangers manager

Omnisport
NEWS
News
1.25K   //    09 Sep 2018, 07:49 IST
StevenGerrard - Cropped
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes Steven Gerrard has no reason to ask for coaching advice, praising the former midfielder's start as Rangers manager.

Gerrard took over at Rangers in June and has suffered just one loss in 13 games at the helm of the Scottish giants, helping them qualify for the Europa League group stage.

Klopp praised the Liverpool great and confirmed he was in contact with the 38-year-old, but not to offer advice.

"Rangers were brilliant in Europe — Gerrard is putting a good team together," Klopp was quoted as saying by The Mirror.

"When I started out as a manager I didn't ask for advice because I didn't know who to ask. Steven doesn't ask because he doesn't have to.

"We are in contact, but not for advice."

Gerrard's first loss in charge of Rangers came on Sunday, beaten 1-0 by rivals Celtic.

Despite that defeat, Klopp said Gerrard's men – who are seventh in the Scottish Premiership – had closed the gap to the champions.

"He's made a brilliant start at Ibrox — then he lost against Celtic. Wow, what a surprise," he said.

"Celtic are the top team in the league, but it's not like they were 50 or 60 per cent better than Rangers like they have been in the last few years.

"Rangers are getting closer and that's the only way to get them one day. That's Steven's job, but so far it's more than good."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Judging Jurgen Klopp: Why is the Liverpool manager not...
RELATED STORY
5 Premier League legends we grew up watching who are now...
RELATED STORY
Ejaria signs new Liverpool deal and joins Gerrard at Rangers
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Top 5 picks for the Manager of...
RELATED STORY
From Celtic reject to Scotland's Skipper: The Prominent...
RELATED STORY
5 former Liverpool players who you don't remember played...
RELATED STORY
Salah will only get better, vows Liverpool boss Klopp
RELATED STORY
Klopp open to coaching Germany in future
RELATED STORY
You cannot have enough specialists - Klopp explains...
RELATED STORY
5 former Liverpool stars you won’t believe are still playing
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
15 Sep TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
15 Sep AFC LEI 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
15 Sep CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
15 Sep HUD CRY 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace
15 Sep MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
15 Sep NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
15 Sep WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
16 Sep WOL BUR 06:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
16 Sep EVE WES 08:30 PM Everton vs West Ham
18 Sep SOU BRI 12:30 AM Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us