Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Gerrard handed tough start with Rangers

New Rangers boss Steven Gerrard will travel to Aberdeen on the first weekend of the 2018-19 Scottish Premiership season.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 15 Jun 2018, 14:31 IST
197
Steven Gerrard_cropped
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard at Ibrox

New Rangers manager Steven Gerrard will start life in the Scottish Premiership with a tricky away fixture at Aberdeen.

Former England international Gerrard signed a four-year contract to take charge at Ibrox in May, despite having no previous senior managerial experience.

His attempt to break Celtic's dominance in Scotland begins at Pittodrie on August 5, with Rangers travelling to face a club who have finished runners up for the past four successive seasons.

As for champions Celtic, they start the defence of their title by hosting promoted Livingston on August 4.

Gerrard will not have to wait long to experience an Old Firm derby, though, as the first meeting of the two Glasgow clubs is scheduled for Celtic Park on either September 1 or 2.

That game will pit the Liverpool legend against former boss Brendan Rodgers, who has secured back-to-back trebles in his two years in charge of Celtic.

The Premiership season will once again incorporate a mid-season break - no league fixtures will take place from December 31 to January 23.

10 signings Steven Gerrard could make to kick-start...
RELATED STORY
Gerrard should be player-manager at Rangers - Goram
RELATED STORY
Gerrard confirms 'positive talks' with Rangers
RELATED STORY
Gerrard: Rangers job a no-brainer
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Rangers dismiss Murty, potentially paving...
RELATED STORY
Ejaria signs new Liverpool deal and joins Gerrard at Rangers
RELATED STORY
Schwarzer: Rangers job incredible opportunity for Gerrard
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Rangers confirm Gerrard as new manager
RELATED STORY
Rangers job too good to turn down for Gerrard
RELATED STORY
Gerrard announcement expected as Rangers call 1500 news...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us