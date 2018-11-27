Gerrard planning 'very long' Rangers stay

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard

Steven Gerrard intends to stay at Rangers for a "very long time".

The former Liverpool and England captain has Rangers sitting second in the Scottish Premiership, two points behind rivals Celtic, in his first season as a manager.

Gerrard's side are third in their Europa League group but only a point behind leaders Villarreal.

And the 38-year-old is enjoying working with Gers managing director Stewart Robertson, as well as director of football Mark Allen and chairman Dave King.

"I'd like to thank Dave for the support he's given me since day one and also the rest of the board," Gerrard said at the club's annual general meeting.

"They've been really supportive to me and my staff and I'd like to thank Mark and Stewart, who I work with on a daily basis.

AGM: Steven Gerrard addresses shareholders at the Rangers AGM. pic.twitter.com/3y1V8J3Od6 — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) November 27, 2018

"Without the support behind myself and my coaching staff, we wouldn't have been able to have achieved what we have so far.

"I can assure everyone that we'll give every bit of time and effort we've got to continue moving the club forward on the pitch and we'll continue trying to attract the best players possible to help bring success back to this incredible club.

"I feel I'm in such a blessed position to be here as manager. I hope I stay here for a very long time and we share some really good times together."

Rangers are next in action on Thursday when they welcome LaLiga side Villarreal to Ibrox in Group G.