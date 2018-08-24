Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Gerrard rallies Rangers for final Europa League push

News
210   //    24 Aug 2018, 04:15 IST
Steven Gerrard - cropped
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard.

Steven Gerrard has called for "heroes and warriors" to emerge at Ufa next week as Rangers seek to protect a 1-0 advantage in the Europa League play-offs.

Connor Goldson's first-half goal at Ibrox on Thursday gave the Scottish side a valuable advantage in their bid to reach the group stage.

The margin would have been wider had Alfredo Morelos made the most of several opportunities, while the hosts also had appeals for a late penalty turned down.

Rangers are attempting to reach the main draw of a European competition for the first time since 2011 and Gerrard is desperate not to let the opportunity slip.

"I'd like a bigger advantage, of course I would. Listen, we've got another tough game next week," the former Liverpool player told a media conference.

"The clean sheet might be important, that's certainly a positive. We won't be getting carried away. We understand and respect the opposition and we need a performance full of heroes and warriors next week.

"But we're capable of going there, being hard to play against and defending well like we've shown before. We're also capable of getting an important away goal.

"It would be a shame [if we didn't reach the group stage]. We've got to go there and make sure it's not a shame. We have to put in a performance where we do all it takes to get over the line.

"I'm not for going there and coming away with regrets and it being a shame."

Rangers, unbeaten under Gerrard, will look to maintain their positive momentum in a Scottish Premiership trip to Motherwell on Sunday.

