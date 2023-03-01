Getafe vs Girona Prediction and Betting Tips | March 4, 2023 

Getafe host Girona at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez in La Liga on Saturday (March 4), looking to move out of the relegation zone. With 22 points from 23 games, the Azulones are second from bottom in the standings, having won just five times.

Their last win was a 1-0 victory over relegation-threatened Valencia last weekend, but Getafe were unable to build on that, losing 2-1 to Villarreal in midweek.

Enes Unal put the visitors in front in the ninth minute before Samuel Chukwueze equalised before the break. Jose Morales scored the winner soon after the restart.

Girona, meanwhile, are up to 11th place with 30 points from 23 games and have won their last two top-flight games. The Blanquivermells beat Almeria 6-2 at home before seeing off Athletic Bilbao 3-2 in a nerve-wracking five-goal thrilelr at San Mames.

Getafe vs Girona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Getafe have won only one of their last five games against Girona in La Liga, but it was their last meeting at home against them, winning 2-0 in May 2019.

At home, Getafe have lost only one of their four games against Girona across competitions, going down 2-0 in the second division in September 2016, winning and drawing the other in the top flight.

Girona have lost three of their last four visits to teams from Madrid in La Liga, having lost only one of their first seven such games in the top-flight before that.

Getafe have earned only 22 points after their first 23 games in La Liga this season, their lowest tally at this stage of a top-flight campaign.

Girona have won their last two games in La Liga, scoring nine goals, but they have not won three in a row since March 2018

Getafe vs Girona Prediction

Getafe have been admittedly poor this season, and their win over Valencia last weekend may be just a false dawn. Meanwhile, Girona have improved since October, so there's no reason why the Blanquivermells can't make it three league wins in a row.

Prediction: Getafe 0-2 Girona

Getafe vs Girona Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Girona

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

