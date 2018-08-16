Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Ghana reaches deal with FIFA to avert dissolution of FA

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
14   //    16 Aug 2018, 22:37 IST

Lausanne, Aug 16 (AFP) Ghana today backed away from controversial plans to dissolve its graft-ridden football federation, as it reached a deal with FIFA to clean up football administration in the country.

Ghana's attorney general had taken steps towards dissolving the embattled Ghana Football Association (GFA) after an explosive documentary in June showed officials allegedly soliciting bribes worth millions of dollars.

FIFA countered that it would work with Ghana to tackle corruption but would not allow the GFA's hasty liquidation.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino met a senior delegation from Accra on Thursday with both sides agreeing to "establish a normalisation committee to replace the Executive Committee of the Ghana Football Association," a FIFA statement said.

The committee will be staffed by people with "integrity and competence," it added.

"Satisfied with the above measures, the Government of Ghana shall take steps to discontinue the process for the winding up of the Ghana Football Association," FIFA further said.

Ghana's attorney general Gloria Akuffo had said it June that "urgent measures" were needed to protect the public against the GFA, which she described as "an instrument for self-aggrandisement by people who run it to make themselves rich."

Football is massively popular in the West African nation.

The graft revelations within the GFA sent shockwaves through the country just before the start of the World Cup in Russia. Ghana had failed for the tournament. But the Black Stars captured fans across Africa during a thrilling run to the quarter-finals at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Ghana FA dissolved, risks FIFA ban ahead of 2026 WCup vote
RELATED STORY
FIFA gives Nigeria and Ghana final deadlines to avoid bans
RELATED STORY
Ghana FA dissolved by government amid corruption allegations
RELATED STORY
FIFA Council member from Ghana banned during investigation
RELATED STORY
Reports: West Ham United to complete a £4m deal for...
RELATED STORY
World Cup winner rejects Manchester United, Pogba makes...
RELATED STORY
The Best Premier League XI from the 2000s 
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United superstar agrees five-year...
RELATED STORY
10 of the most talked about matches in the last ten FIFA...
RELATED STORY
Unforgettable World Cup tales - Ghanaian cries which...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Ligue 1
Tomorrow CAE NIC 11:30 PM Caen vs Nice
Tomorrow DIJ NAN 11:30 PM Dijon vs Nantes
Tomorrow MON LIL 11:30 PM Monaco vs Lille
Tomorrow REN ANG 11:30 PM Rennes vs Angers SCO
Premier League 2018-19
Tomorrow CHE ARS 10:00 PM Chelsea vs Arsenal
19 Aug MAN HUD 06:00 PM Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town
19 Aug BRI MAN 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United
La Liga 2018-19
19 Aug BAR DEP 01:45 AM Barcelona vs Deportivo Alavés
Serie A 2018-19
Tomorrow CHI JUV 09:30 PM Chievo vs Juventus
Tomorrow CHI JUV 09:30 PM Chievo vs Juventus
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us