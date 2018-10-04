×
Giggs warns Manchester United against Mourinho sacking

Omnisport
NEWS
News
04 Oct 2018, 19:21 IST
Jose Mourinho
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho

Ryan Giggs has urged Manchester United to stick with under-fire manager Jose Mourinho or risk entering a vicious cycle of instability.

Mourinho's position is coming under increasing scrutiny following a four-match winless run in all competitions and a seemingly difficult relationship with star midfielder Paul Pogba.

Former Old Trafford favourite Paul Scholes declared the Portuguese to be "embarrassing" the club and expressed surprise he remained in the post after Saturday's 3-1 loss at West Ham.

Fellow ex-United star Giggs, however, issued caution over the potential fallout of dismissing Mourinho.

"They're going through a tough time but change now and they'll be in the same position in a year or so," the Wales manager told reporters.

"I believe he should keep his job and I think the problem of late has been forward planning.

"So just take stock, they're going through a tough time, but my stance hasn't changed."

United entertain Newcastle United on Saturday in their final fixture before the international break.

