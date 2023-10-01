Girona 0-3 Real Madrid: Player ratings as Los Blancos register comfortable win to go top of the table | La Liga 2023-24

Real Madrid registered an easy 3-0 win against Girona at the Estadi Municipal de Montilivi on Saturday, September 30, to go to the top of the La Liga table.

The visitors started the match on the front foot and took the lead when Joselu headed home Jude Bellingham's cross in the 17th minute. Los Blancos doubled their lead four minutes later through Aurelien Tchouameni, who headed in Toni Kroos' curling delivery from a set-piece.

After the break, Bellingham was denied a goal when Paulo Gazzaniga showed great reflexes to stop his rebounded effort. The Englishman was not to be denied in the 71st minute as he got to Joselu's pass and produced a fantastic first-time finish to make it 3-0 and seal the contest in Los Blancos' favor.

On that note, here are the player ratings for Real Madrid:

Kepa Arrizabalaga - 7/10

Kepa Arrizabalaga did well to come off his line when needed and made a few important saves in the second half to keep his clean sheet intact.

Dani Carvajal - 7/10

Dani Carvajal made a good return from injury and kept Savio in his eyesight all night.

Antonio Rudiger - 7/10

Besides a few long balls going astray, Antonio Rudiger had a strong performance and kept Girona at bay.

Nacho - 5/10

Nacho had a comfortable time until a needless red card in the second-half injury time spoiled his night.

Eduardo Camavinga - 8/10

Eduardo Camavinga made a name for himself as a midfielder but he has now become Real Madrid's best option at left-back. He did not put a foot wrong either offensively or defensively.

Aurelien Tchouameni - 8/10

With Eduardo Camavinga slotting into the defense, Aurelien Tchouameni has established himself as the defensive head of Real Madrid's midfield.

Fede Valverde - 7/10

Fede Valverde made a few good dribbles, besides which he did well to help his team regain possession with some well-timed interceptions.

Toni Kroos - 7/10

Toni Kroos picked up an assist with a great curling set-piece for Aurelien Tchouameni’s goal. He kept the ball moving and always looked to play progressive passes.

Jude Bellingham - 9/10

Jude Bellingham scored his sixth goal in La Liga and topped it off with a magical outside-of-the-boot assist for Joselu. A fantastic all-round performance from the Englishman.

Vinicius Junior - 7/10

In his first start since mid-August, Vinicius Junior put in an energetic display and showed that he has recovered well to aid his team going forward.

Joselu - 7/10

Joselu has worked tirelessly defensively and capped his night with a well-taken goal. He now has four goals in La Liga and is slowly establishing himself in Real Madrid's attack.

Ratings of Real Madrid substitutes

Rodrygo - /10

Rodrygo replaced Vinicius Junior in the 68th minute and nearly scored with a brilliant solo effort.

Dani Ceballos - 5/10

Dani Ceballos replaced Jude Bellingham in the 74th minute and didn't do anything noteworthy.

Lucas Vazquez replaced Joselu with three minutes left on the clock and didn't make any meaningful contributions.

Brahim Diaz - NA/10

Brahim Diaz replaced Federico Valverde with three minutes left on the clock and didn't make any meaningful contributions.