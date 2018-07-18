Girona FC's top players to participate in LaLiga World tournament in Kochi

Kochi, Jul 18 (PTI) Spanish LaLiga team Girona FC will field a strong team comprising its top players in the Toyota Yaris LaLiga World tournament to be held here from July 24 to 28.

The club, which finished 10th in its LaLiga debut in 2017-18, is visiting India for the first time for the tournament, a release said.

Toyota Yaris La Liga World will be held in Kochi with Indian Super League club Kerala Blasters FC, Australia's A-League team Melbourne City FC and Girona FC locking horns in a three-way tournament, a pre-season event.

Girona FC will take on Melbourne City FC and Kerala Blasters on July 27 and 28 respectively.

It is the first ever team from Spain's top division league, LaLiga to play in India.

LaLiga country manager (India), Jose Cachaza, said, We massively look forward to Girona FC's visiting and playing in India for the first time.

"Seeing a top ten LaLiga football club in person will surely spark a change in the footballing environment of this country and we are glad to have played our part to make it happen for the fans in India," he added.

Girona FC president, Delfi Geli said it was an honour for the club to play in the tournament in India.

It is an honour for our club to participate in this tournament in India. For Girona FC it will be a special experience as it will be the first time our team has played away from Europe since its foundation 88 years ago," he said.

"We are looking forward to starting the tournament and showing the football that we have displayed in LaLiga to the Indian football fans and the world," he added.

The Girona FC squad: Gorka Iraizoz Moreno, Yassine Bounou, Marc Vito Brezmes (goalkeepers), Bernardo Jose Espinosa Zuniga, Jonas Ramalho Chimeno, Pedro Alcala Guirado, Francisco Aday Benitez Caraballo, Martinez Muniesa, Juan Pedro Ramirez Lopez, Sebastia Coris Cardenosa (defenders), Alex Granell Nogue, Pere Pons Riera, David Timor Copovi, Borja Garcia Friere, Aleix Garcia Serrano (midfielders), Cristian Portugues Manzanera, Antony Ruben Lozano Colon, Yhoan Many Andzouana, Kevin Olivier Soni, Pedro Antonio Porro Sauceda (strikers)