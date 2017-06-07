Giroud demands more Arsenal playing time

Having only started 11 Premier League games in the 2016-17 season, Olivier Giroud is getting restless at Arsenal.

by Omnisport News 07 Jun 2017, 16:27 IST

Arsenal's Olivier Giroud

Olivier Giroud has warned Arsenal he needs more playing time or he could seek a move elsewhere.

The France striker has been linked with a move to Marseille after a season in which he made just 11 Premier League starts.

Giroud, 30, declared this week that his future was at Arsenal, having underlined his enduring quality with a hat-trick for his country against Paraguay.

But he wants more opportunities to showcase his ability for the Gunners.

"It is true that I have had limited playing time, but it was for a certain amount of time, it is true there were things against me. I will not settle for another year with such little playing time," he said.

"I will have to think carefully to consider it with my relatives and my advisers. It will be a decision that will be maturely thought about to have more playing time.

"I still have two or even three years left on my Arsenal contract, for the moment my future is at Arsenal.

"I feel good here, I want to win the Premier League with Arsenal. But I don't know what the future holds."