×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Giroud hints at Lyon interest

Omnisport
NEWS
News
49   //    20 Mar 2019, 20:04 IST
Olivier Giroud
Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud celebrates a Europa League hat-trick against Dynamo Kiev

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has hinted he could be interested in joining Ligue 1 club Lyon at the end of the season.

Giroud has only started six Premier League games under Maurizio Sarri this term, scoring just once, but he has thrived in the Europa League.

The France international hit a hat-trick in a 5-0 away win against Dynamo Kiev last week to book Chelsea's place in the quarter-finals.

Giroud's nine goals is more than any player in this season's Europa League but he was back on the bench for Sunday's 2-0 Premier League loss at Everton.

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has named Giroud as a transfer target and the 32-year-old suggested he could be keen on the move.

"I can imagine a return to France. We do not know what the future will hold," he said in an interview with Progress.

"This is not my priority at the moment, but I will be open to all proposals because I am happy when I play.

"I am very happy with the interest of some French clubs. Lyon was mentioned because the president talked about it.

"It's a club with very good young people, very good players, a very good staff. Lyon is a very good club, a great team, like others in France."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea
Omnisport
NEWS
Lyon president interested in moving for Giroud after the season
RELATED STORY
Olivier Giroud: The underrated No. 9
RELATED STORY
Giroud: I have never ruled out a return to France
RELATED STORY
Ferland Mendy: The left-back who can turn the tables at Chelsea
RELATED STORY
3 things that can change at Chelsea following Gonzalo Higuain’s arrival
RELATED STORY
4 Lyon stars that look set for a Premier League transfer in the near future
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: How the transfer ban could result in an extended period of mediocrity For Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Bayern Munich's Hudson-Odoi interest a boost for England - Ashworth
RELATED STORY
Sarri bemoans injuries after Giroud limps off
RELATED STORY
Top 3 players to replace Cesc Fabregas at Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 32
30 Mar FUL MAN 06:00 PM Fulham vs Manchester City
30 Mar BRI SOU 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton
30 Mar BUR WOL 08:30 PM Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
30 Mar CRY HUD 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Huddersfield Town
30 Mar LEI AFC 08:30 PM Leicester City vs AFC Bournemouth
30 Mar MAN WAT 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Watford
30 Mar WES EVE 11:00 PM West Ham vs Everton
31 Mar CAR CHE 06:35 PM Cardiff City vs Chelsea
31 Mar LIV TOT 09:00 PM Liverpool vs Tottenham
02 Apr ARS NEW 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us