Giroud needs a goal - Deschamps

News
317   //    08 Sep 2018, 23:27 IST
France striker Olivier Giroud

Didier Deschamps underlined the importance of Olivier Giroud's contribution to France but acknowledged the Chelsea striker needs a goal.

Giroud's last found the net for his country in a 2-0 victory over Republic of Ireland in May, but he has since failed to score in 10 international matches.

Deschamps pointed out former Arsenal forwards was in good form for France before hitting his drought – he scored four in five Les Bleus appearances – and highlighted the fact he is their joint-fourth highest-scoring player in history alongside Zinedine Zidane with 31 goals.

"It happens to attackers that they have a longer or shorter period where they are not always efficient," Deschamps told reporters.

"Before that period, he scored several consecutive goals. He is our fourth best scorer.

"It is important, he has a different game. He is not in the profile of other players. When he is not there, we realise how useful he is to us even more.

"Obviously, he must not focus on finding that goal. Personally, I do not hide that it would do him good, like any attacker who is less effective."

After being held to a 0-0 draw by Germany in their Nations League opener on Thursday, France play Netherlands on Sunday in Paris – their first home game since winning the World Cup.

"It is a Nations League game, our second match," he said.

"It's not possible to hide what comes after. The emotions will be strong but obviously for the moment to be beautiful, it's ideal we win."

