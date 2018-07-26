Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Arsenal's Ramsey says contract news in 'next few weeks'

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
41   //    26 Jul 2018, 10:15 IST

Singapore, July 26 (AFP) Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey says he is excited about playing under new boss Unai Emery and expects movement on a fresh contract "in the next few weeks".

Ramsey is considered key to Emery's rebuilding project at the London club after the 22-year Arsene Wenger era but, with his contract expiring next year, the Wales international raised hopes he could agree a new deal.

Ramsey said he was encouraged by the ideas and philosophy of Emery, the former Paris Saint-Germain coach, as his agent pursues talks with the Arsenal hierarchy.

"We've yet to come to an agreement. I still have a year left and I'm really happy playing here," the 27-year-old midfielder said during Arsenal's pre-season trip to Singapore.

"There's a great opportunity this season under the new manager to go on and hopefully compete for things, so I'm looking forward to that and if something's to happen we'll see in the next few weeks or so."

Ramsey said his discussions with Emery had been "purely football" as Arsenal attempt to return to trophy-winning ways and Champions League football after finishing sixth in the Premier League last season.

The 27-year-old said there was a buzz about the team as the players take on the Spanish coach's tactics, most notably a high-tempo, pressing game.

"I'm looking forward to playing the way that he wants to play. It's very exciting," Ramsey said.

"I think all the players are really looking forward to this season and hopefully we can hit the ground running right from the off.

"It's always difficult when a new manager comes in, for him to get his ideas across to the team and for it to just click straight away, but hopefully that will be the case. But yeah, I am encouraged by the way he wants to play and his ideas."

Fellow midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan said Ramsey, a dynamic central player who can create and defend in equal measure, was well-suited to Arsenal's new tactical blueprint.

"We're going to be very happy if Aaron stays because he's a very important player for Arsenal and obviously he's a huge player for the philosophy of Unai Emery," he said.

Goalkeeper Petr Cech added: "Obviously we would like to keep all the best players with us. Hopefully his situation will be resolved as quickly as possible."

Emery's new-look Arsenal will be put to the test when they play Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain in the International Champions Cup in Singapore on Thursday and Sunday

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
At World Cup, Giroud aims to prove Henry wrong
RELATED STORY
FIFA world cup: 6 teams who won on home soil
RELATED STORY
Hugo is best - Giroud favours Lloris over Courtois
RELATED STORY
Goal-fest possible in France-Belgium World Cup semifinal
RELATED STORY
France v Belgium: No goals, no problem as Giroud eyes glory
RELATED STORY
Playing at Wembley is like playing in my garden - Giroud
RELATED STORY
Wenger deserves a great tribute – Giroud
RELATED STORY
Giroud wants to be Chelsea's lucky charm
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 teams who held the FIFA World Cup and...
RELATED STORY
Why are England fans chanting, ‘It’s coming home;...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us