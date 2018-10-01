Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Giuseppe Rossi escapes ban after positive doping test

Associated Press
NEWS
News
13   //    01 Oct 2018, 20:13 IST
AP Image

ROME (AP) — Former Italy forward Giuseppe Rossi has escaped a ban despite failing a doping test.

The American-born Rossi tested positive for an eye drug that can be used as a masking agent.

The anti-doping prosecutor was seeking a one-year ban but the 31-year-old Rossi was given only a reprimand following Monday's hearing.

The test was taken in May while Rossi played for Genoa at the end of the last Serie A season.

Dorzolamide, the substance found, is not banned when administered with eye drops but Rossi told anti-doping authorities that he did not use eye drops when he was questioned twice, in June and July. He said the positive test was because of an involuntary food contamination.

Rossi was born in New Jersey but played for Italy from 2008-14. His career has been slowed by a series of knee injuries.

Associated Press
NEWS
Giuseppe Rossi faces 1-year ban for doping case in Italy
RELATED STORY
Rossi to face anti-doping hearing
RELATED STORY
Guerrero doping ban stands after latest appeal rejected
RELATED STORY
Guerrero's doping ban active again after Swiss court ruling
RELATED STORY
I've sacrificed too much to quit, says injury-plagued Rossi
RELATED STORY
Best XI of Free agents currently available 
RELATED STORY
Russia tries to shake off doping scandals at World Cup
RELATED STORY
Former Manchester City star's doping ban extended to 3...
RELATED STORY
UEFA increases Nasri's doping ban to 18 months
RELATED STORY
De Rossi celebrates victory in 600th Roma game
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us